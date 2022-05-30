'Not right that children are homeless in this day and age': More and more families at Penny Dinners

Cork Penny Dinners co-ordinator Caitríona Twomey told The Echo the charity was increasingly seeing families presenting at the soup kitchen’s Little Hanover Street premises.
“Only today [Sunday] we had a family of four eating their dinner on the pavement outside, two little children sitting on a suitcase, with their parents telling them it was a picnic,” Ms Twomey said.
“That family has a place to stay tonight but they have to be gone early in the morning, and it’s just not right that children are homeless in this day and age.
"The Government needs to face up to its responsibilities and start looking after our most vulnerable citizens, because they are failing people miserably."