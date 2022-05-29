Gardaí appeal for help tracing man missing from Cork since Thursday 

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 51-year-old missing from his home in Cork

Edward O'Callaghan is missing from his home in Elmvale in Wilton since Thursday.

"Edward was last seen when he left home on the afternoon of Thursday 26th May, 2022 at approximately 2pm," a garda spokesperson said.

"Edward is described as being 5’ 10” in height with a normal build. He has brown hair and green eyes."

When last seen, Edward was wearing a red fleece jumper, navy jeans and navy Dubarry (boat style) shoes. It is believed that Edward is in his vehicle, a white Toyota Auris van, registration number 10-C-7245.

Gardaí said they and Edward’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Edward’s whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station (021) 494712, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.