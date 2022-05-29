Cork man has sentence doubled but suspended by court of Appeal 

A 29-year-old man caught with €2,700 worth of cannabis for sale or supply had his five-month jail term doubled but suspended on appeal.

Jamie Cullen of Sarsfield Terrace, Richmond Hill, Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Appeals Court in respect of the prison sentence imposed on him at Cork District Court.

His barrister Alan O’Dwyer said the defendant had completed distanced himself from drugs and was returning to court with four more clear urinalysis tests.

Mr O’Dwyer BL said the accused was working fulltime and doing much better since the offence was detected in 2019.

Judge Helen Boyle said she would increase the sentence from five months to ten months but suspend it in its entirety.

Inspector Martin Canny said at Cork District Court at the original case that the drugs seizure was made back on December 4 2019.

During a search of his home under warrant the drugs were found as were three sums of cash totalling €3,120 and a tick-list.

“He admitted he had drugs for sale or supply and that part of the money seized was from the sale or supply,” Insp. Canny said.

The accused had a previous conviction for having drugs for sale or supply back in 2012 for which he was given a community service order.

Mr O’Dwyer said the appellant had a tumultuous past but was presently doing very well in his life and had been promoted in his job a number of times.

Judge Boyle said of the appellant, Jamie Cullen, when the appeal first came before her in January this year, “He does appear to have gotten his life back on track. He does need to show he has gotten on top of that problem. The way to do it is by repeated urinalysis.”

Mr O’Dwyer, barrister, said the accused had four more clear urinalysis certificates since January.