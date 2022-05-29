Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 19:24

Man charged in relation to overnight stabbing at house in Cork City

A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds, before being taken to Cork University Hospital. 
Man charged in relation to overnight stabbing at house in Cork City

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house in the Killeens area of Cork City shortly after midnight.

Donal O’Keeffe

A man in his 20s has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in the Killeens area of Cork City in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man is due to appear before Cork City District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house in the Killeens area of Cork City shortly after midnight.

A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds, before being taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and was detained for questioning at Mayfield Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, under which he could be held for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí confirmed this evening that he has now been charged.

"The man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested in relation to this matter has since been charged," a spokesperson told The Echo. 

"He is due to appear before Cork City District Court tomorrow morning, Monday 30th May 2022." 

The scene was preserved for a full examination and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Overnight stabbing at house in Cork City; man in his 20s arrested 

More in this section

Cork man has sentence doubled but suspended by court of Appeal  Cork man has sentence doubled but suspended by court of Appeal 
Dublin Airport Queues Sunday Morning Ministers ‘deeply unhappy’ over Dublin Airport; Micheál Martin says scenes 'not satisfactory'
Garda Stock Overnight stabbing at house in Cork City; man in his 20s arrested 
cork crimecork gardacork court
Gardaí appeal for help tracing man missing from Cork since Thursday 

Gardaí appeal for help tracing man missing from Cork since Thursday 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more