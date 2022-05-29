Man charged in relation to overnight stabbing at house in Cork City

A man in his 20s has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident in the Killeens area of Cork City in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man is due to appear before Cork City District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house in the Killeens area of Cork City shortly after midnight.

A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds, before being taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and was detained for questioning at Mayfield Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, under which he could be held for up to 24 hours.

Gardaí confirmed this evening that he has now been charged.

"The man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested in relation to this matter has since been charged," a spokesperson told The Echo.

"He is due to appear before Cork City District Court tomorrow morning, Monday 30th May 2022."

The scene was preserved for a full examination and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.