Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 15:41

Micheál Martin and Simon Coveney visit Irish troops in Lebanon 

“Irish peacekeepers have the longest unbroken service to the UN of any nation." 
Micheál Martin has today laid a wreath at a memorial for 47 Irish Defence Forces soldiers who died serving in Lebanon. Picture: Neil Michael

Dominic McGrath, PA

The Taoiseach travelled to Lebanon this weekend to visit members of the Irish Defence Forces.

On Sunday Micheál Martin laid a wreath in the southern Lebanese town of Tibnine in memory of the 47 members of the Defence Forces who have lost their lives serving in the country.

Micheál Martin has today laid a wreath at a memorial for 47 Irish Defence Forces soldiers who died serving in Lebanon. Picture: Neil Michael
The Taoiseach is in Lebanon as part of a visit to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney is also there as part of the visit, alongside Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Martin said he was “privileged” to take part in the memorial service.

Mr Coveney praised Irish troops for their “ongoing professionalism & service to the cause of peace.” 

“Irish peacekeepers have the longest unbroken service to the UN of any nation. Very proud of that,” he tweeted.

