Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 10:51

Overnight stabbing at house in Cork City; man in his 20s arrested 

"A man (30s) was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital." 
Overnight stabbing at house in Cork City; man in his 20s arrested 

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and is being detained at Mayfield garda station for further questioning.

Greg Murphy

A man has been arrested after a stabbing incident in the Killeens area of Cork City in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house shortly after midnight.

A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds and was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and is being detained at Mayfield garda station for further questioning.

The scene has been preserved for a full examination and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said: "Shortly after midnight, on Sunday May 29, 2022, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted following reports of an incident at a house in the Killeens area of Cork City.

"A man (30s) was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. 

"His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

"A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained for questioning at Mayfield Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He can be held for up to 24 hours. The scene is preserved for examination and enquires are ongoing."

This story first appeared on irishexaminer.com

More in this section

Two men arrested following drugs search at Kent Station  Two men arrested following drugs search at Kent Station 
Gardaí in Cork seize drugs worth €60k from car in city centre  Gardaí in Cork seize drugs worth €60k from car in city centre 
The Coronas - Live At The Marquee - Aiken Promotions - 27-05-2022 Photo By Ray Keogh Pictures: Live at the Marquee returns
cork garda
Smell of cannabis led to search of man who walked into Cork garda station 

Smell of cannabis led to search of man who walked into Cork garda station 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more