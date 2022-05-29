Overnight stabbing at house in Cork City; man in his 20s arrested 

A man has been arrested after a stabbing incident in the Killeens area of Cork City in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a call at a house shortly after midnight.

A man in his 30s was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds and was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where his injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and is being detained at Mayfield garda station for further questioning.

The scene has been preserved for a full examination and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

