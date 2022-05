Two men, one in his 20s and another in his 50s, are being questioned by Gardaí following a seizure of diamorphine in Cork city on Friday evening.

Gardaí attached to Cork Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched the two men at Kent Railway Station at approximately 7.40pm on Friday.

"During the course of this search 0.45 kg of Diamorphine (subject to analysis) with a street value of approximately €62,000 was recovered," a Garda spokesperson said.

"Both men, aged in their 20s and 50s, [were] arrested and conveyed to Gurranbraher Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996."

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.