Gardaí in Cork seize drugs worth €60k from car in city centre 

A woman is being questioned in Cork following a seizure of tens of thousands of euros worth of cannabis in the city centre on Friday afternoon.
"As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized €60,000 of cannabis following a search in Cork City yesterday evening, 27th May," a garda spokesperson said.
Gardaí attached to Cork Divisional Drugs Unit and Mayfield Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car at approximately 4pm at John Horgan Quay.
"During the course of this search 3kg of suspected Cannabis with an approximate value of €60,000 was recovered," the spokesperson said.
Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.