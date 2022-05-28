Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 14:05

Gardaí in Cork seize drugs worth €60k from car in city centre 

Gardaí attached to Cork Divisional Drugs Unit and Mayfield Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car at approximately 4pm at John Horgan Quay. 

Echo reporter

A woman is being questioned in Cork following a seizure of tens of thousands of euros worth of cannabis in the city centre on Friday afternoon. 

"As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized €60,000 of cannabis following a search in Cork City yesterday evening, 27th May," a garda spokesperson said.

"During the course of this search 3kg of suspected Cannabis with an approximate value of €60,000 was recovered," the spokesperson said.

"The driver of the vehicle a woman aged in her late 30s was arrested and conveyed to Mayfield Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996."

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

