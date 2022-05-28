Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 11:44

Dealer known as Casper given another jail term at Cork court 

He is serving a total prison sentence of four years. 

Liam Heylin

A heroin dealer known as Casper has been given another jail term to run concurrently with a period he is already serving for having the drug for sale or supply.

Inspector Anne Marie Guiney said the home of the accused man, Alan Morey, was searched under warrant on May 13 last year.

Gardaí found that the accused had three different drugs at his home, namely Diamorphine (heroin), cannabis and Alprazolam. The total value of the drugs was €330.

“There was evidence on his phone indicating the sale or supply of drugs,” Insp. Guiney said at Cork District Court.

Earlier this year he was sentenced for another drug-dealing offence where he was caught with a €3,200 stash of heroin at his home – claiming “I wanted to do one fast thing to get the debt away.” 

Detective Garda Paul Leahy gave evidence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court of the search of the home of 33-year-old Morey at his home in Orchard Court, Blackpool, Cork, on April 6 2021.

Two bags containing heroin were found in his home with a total street value of €3,200. Morey also had a digital weighing scales and two mobile phones.

He got a sentence of two and a half years consecutive to another sentence of 18 months for having €17,000 worth of heroin with which he was caught on November 1 2020 at Kent Railway Station, after he disembarked from the Dublin train in Cork.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said of the latest offence committed by Alan Morey – nicknamed Casper, that he was a chronic addict whoo had the drugs on May 13 2021 in order to get drugs for his own use and to clear a drugs debt.

cork court
