Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 21:58

Pictures: Live at the Marquee returns

The string of gigs in the tented venue kicked off tonight when the Coronas took to the stage.
Danny O'Reilly, The Coronas - Live At The Marquee Photo By Ray Keogh

Echo reporter

Live at the Marquee Cork has returned after a long break during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tracy Hayden Bishopstown, Ruth Bronson Montenotte. Pic Ray Keogh
Aiken Promotions has lined up a whole host of music, comedy and performance this summer.

The Coronas - Live At The Marquee Photo By Ray Keogh 
Mark Howley, Eva Gil Casas Novas Middleton.Pic Ray Keogh
Also playing Leeside will be The 2 Johnnies, Tom Grennan, Simply Red, Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show, The National, John Bishop, Joanne McNally, DEADMAU5, Orbital, Pet Shop Boys, Dara Ó Briain, Jenny Greene & RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Christy Moore, Tommy Tiernan, Crowded House, Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Shauna &amp; Ben McNamara Mallow.Pic Ray Keogh
Closing out the summer of gigs will be Olivia Rodrigo on June 29.

Gary &amp; Emma Butler - Ovens.  Pic Ray Keogh
Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

