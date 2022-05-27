Pictures: Live at the Marquee returns

Live at the Marquee Cork has returned after a long break during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aiken Promotions has lined up a whole host of music, comedy and performance this summer.

The string of gigs in the tented venue kicked off tonight when the Coronas took to the stage.

Also playing Leeside will be The 2 Johnnies, Tom Grennan, Simply Red, Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show, The National, John Bishop, Joanne McNally, DEADMAU5, Orbital, Pet Shop Boys, Dara Ó Briain, Jenny Greene & RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Christy Moore, Tommy Tiernan, Crowded House, Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Closing out the summer of gigs will be Olivia Rodrigo on June 29.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.