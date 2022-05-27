New funding to support buying vacant buildings

A NEW funding stream to support Local Authorities to purchase vacant buildings which can be converted and developed for community use has been announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The funding aims to support the continued regeneration of rural towns and villages to ensure they are vibrant places for people to live and work.

Priority will be afforded to projects that align with the objectives of “Our Rural Future” with a focus on the Purchase of vacant properties/sites for community use, enabling vacant and derelict buildings to be repurposed as community spaces/digital hubs, developing vacant sites in towns and villages into parks, green spaces and recreational amenities and the development of outdoor dining spaces/plazas in town centres.

Minister Humphreys said: “We want our towns to be attractive places where people want to live, work, socialise and raise a family.

"I am providing specific funding to Local Authorities this year to identify and purchase vacant and derelict buildings in rural towns and villages so that these can be taken into public ownership and converted for community use and the public good,” she said.

Minister Humphreys continued: “Up to €400,000 will be available per local authority this year. I am encouraging Local Authorities to engage with communities, identify suitable properties and apply to my department for funding.

“There are many community groups who need a space for local events so let’s renovate and repurpose some of our old town centre buildings to accommodate them,” she added.