Irish Rail hiring for Cork infrastructure projects

Iarnród Éireann is currently recruiting for general operative/platelayer positions, within the Infrastructure Management Department.
The callout is for roles in the Limerick/Cork area (Southern Region), and Irish Rail are seeking applications in a number of locations, including Mallow and Cork.

Ellen O'Regan

IRISH Rail is recruiting in Cork, as the company looks for general operatives (platelayers) to help lay and maintain tracks on projects such as the National Broadband rollout and the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport strategy.

Irish Rail is also seeking applications in Limerick, Roscrea, Thurles, Limerick Junction, and Rathmore.

Successful candidates will be supporting internal and external project works, including the SET New Works Re-signalling project, GSM-R project, Level Crossing Decision Support Systems (DSS) project, National Broadband Ireland (NBI) project, and Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) project.

The positions are 44-hour contracts on a five over seven-day basis, with a starting salary of €35,000 to €39,000 with yearly increments.

Irish Rail is seeking people with knowledge of occupational or construction site safety, as well as the ability to work in a timely and effective manner, and as part of a team.

Previous experience of working in a rail environment would be an advantage, as well as a valid Safe Pass. Candidates must be willing to work night and weekend work and must have a full clean driving licence.

Benefits of joining Iarnród Éireann/Irish Rail include reduced fares on the network after required service, as well as a Wellbeing Programme and an Educational supports programme.

Candidates should email their CV to Im_recruit@irishrail.ie by 5pm on Friday, June 3, and indicate in the heading of the e-mail that they are applying for the position of Platelayer Southern Region and their location preference.

