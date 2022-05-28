Marty Morrissey and Donncha O’Callaghan take on MC duties at County Mayor’s ball

RTÉ sports pundit Marty Morrissey and Cork rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan have been announced as the MC and special guest respectively at the upcoming County Mayor’s Charity Ball.

This year’s Cork County Mayor’s Charity Ball will be held in Cork County Hall on June 10 in aid of Breakthrough Cancer Research, West Cork Women Against Violence Project, and The Irish Red Cross Bandon Branch Ukrainian Appeal.

Hosted by the Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Gillian Coughlan, it promises to be a stylish and social affair. The event will reflect the mayor’s passion for supporting the best of Cork County while raising funds for three local charities who make lives better.

The glamorous black-tie evening will see the ground floor of Cork County Hall transformed into a glittering ballroom. Proceedings on Friday, June 10 will kick off at 6pm with a drinks reception before guests sit for a three-course taste of Cork County dinner with pairing wine and Kinsale Mead.

During the evening, MC Marty Morrissey will be joined in conversation with RTÉ One’s Ireland’s Fittest Family coach and host of RTÉ 2FM Breakfast Donncha O’Callaghan. This will be followed by a question-and-answer sessions with guests.

The voice of Cork County, C103’s Patricia Messinger will also host a short discussion with the charities benefiting from the event.

Following that, guests can dance the night away to the Love Bugs and a late-night DJ, making it a fantastic evening for teams and friends alike.

Tickets, which are priced at just €100 per person or €1,000 for a table of 10, include the drinks reception, a three-course taste of Cork County meal, wine, and entertainment in the unique setting of Cork County Hall. All profits will go charity.

Tickets can be booked at corkcountymayorsball.eventbrite.ie or contact CorkCountyMayorsBall@CorkCoCo.ie for more information.