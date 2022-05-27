Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 12:34

First Dates Ireland seeking singletons for new series

The matchmakers are looking for single people, over 18 years of age, to take part.
Maitre’D Mateo Saina, master-mixologist Ethan Miles, and bar staff Alice Marr and Pete Ungless

Roisin Burke

Hit TV show First Dates Ireland is currently accepting applications for the next series of the dating show.

Ireland’s most romantic restaurant will open in late summer with Maitre D’ Mateo on hand to settle those first date nerves.

“We welcome all ages and love those people who are a little more mature, deciding to take a shot at love,” said producer Robert Lanigan. 

“Men are little slower to apply, so if you know a single man, give him a nudge in our direction.” 

“Mateo, along with Alice & Pete and barman Neil, make the blind date experience fun and so easy.” 

The show is open to all genders and sexualities so why not make a date with destiny and apply?

For more information go to their website.

