Young man asks gardaí for summons to use as toilet paper

A MAN taunted gardaí during a volatile public order situation, urging them to summons him for his behaviour so that he could use it as toilet paper.

Inspector Anne Marie Guiney outlined the incident background at Cork District Court.

Gardaí were dealing with a public order disturbance in the Togher area, on November 14 2021.

20-year-old Aaron Austin of Araglen Court, Togher, Cork, shouted at a garda, calling him “a f***ing knacker”. Insp Guiney said the young man was warned by gardaí to desist in his behaviour where there was a large crowd gathered and the situation was volatile.

However, Aaron Austin shouted at gardaí: “Send me a summons — I will wipe my f***ing ass with it.” Gardaí then proceeded to arrest the young man, but he resisted arrest and pepper spray had to be applied to subdue him.

Judge Marian O’Leary said: “What gives him a right to speak to gardaí like that and call them names like that.”

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said: “He was with a group of people.

"He took it on himself to mouth off. More often than not the guard, who is now a sergeant, would have a good relationship with him.”

For offences including threatening and obstructive behaviour, the judge imposed a sentence of two months, suspended for a period of two years provided that he keeps the peace and is of good behaviour for the next two years. Judge O’Leary also imposed a number of fines on the defendant for other public order offences arising out of the same incident last November.

Inspector Guiney told Judge O’Leary of previous public order convictions against the same young man.