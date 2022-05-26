Car with no tax for more than three years seized in Cork

A car was seized for being on the road without tax, for over 1330 days.

On Wednesday, Fermoy Gardaí performing a checkpoint detected a vehicle being used with motor tax expired for 1332 days.

The vehicle was seized but will be returned when towing fees and the outstanding tax is paid.

A Garda spokesperson warned against taking the risk of driving without all relevant paperwork, for any period of time.

“Using our Mobility App Gardaí now have this information at their fingertips on the roadside, so why take the risk? It could end up costing you much more in the long run.”