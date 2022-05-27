Rail services expecting a busy Bank Holiday

Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 07:00

The rail company has advised customers intending to travel by rail over the June Bank Holiday weekend (Friday 3rd to Monday 6th June) to book Intercity travel as soon as possible.
Roisin Burke

A PLETHORA of events has sparked a warning from Iarnród Éireann, advising people to prebook Intercity rail travel for the ‘busiest weekend since pre-pandemic’.

The Bank Holiday weekend will see a number of major events including Live at the Marquee and the Cork City Marathon in Cork.

Over 200,000 customers are expected to travel on Intercity rail services alone.

As a result, pre-booking of Intercity travel is essential across the weekend, as many trains are expected to sell out. Iarnród Éireann will operate additional services where possible and maximise capacity to meet the expected demand. All Intercity services can be booked in advance at www.irishrail.ie.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said: “We want everyone who travels with us on Intercity services to do so in comfort, so we urge all intending to travel to book immediately.”

