Cork Walking Month proves a huge success with lots of activities held

CORK Walking Month, held throughout May, has proved a huge success once again this year, with several groups and clubs participating in a range of events.

The month-long celebration of walking takes place throughout Cork and encourages people to experience a multitude of walking opportunities in their local area and beyond.

It is an opportunity to get involved with a local group or club or participate in some of the many events, workshops, and programmes which take place during May.

With an ever-increasing interest in walking and outdoor activity, Cork Walking Month provides a focal point for people to experience activities locally.

Key events which have taken place in recent weeks include walking workshops, Cork Rebel Ramble Trail series, walking programmes, walking group and club events, and family and schools orienteering.

Walking promotion officer Alison Chamber said the month gives Cork Sports Partnership a great opportunity to highlight the many walking groups and clubs in Cork City and county. She said it also provides an opportunity to get more people out walking during the month and hopefully beyond.

HSE health promotion and improvement officer Caroline Kelleher said there are many benefits to walking.

“Walking is a really easy and accessible activity for people to do,” she said.

“Start gradually and start at your own level. The really important thing to remember is that every move counts and walking works.”

Clonakilty Community Resource Centre volunteer Sinead Crowley said walking improves physical health. “It is a gentle exercise and walking is good for physical health.”

Clonakilty Community Resource Centre walking group member Julia said she loves interacting with her many friends since she joined the group. “It is great to keep fit and to be out in the fresh air.”

Dunmanway Hillwalkers Club secretary Tommy Collins said hillwalking presents a great way of meeting other walkers, while his colleague Emma Johnson said it helps people to get out, spend time together, and get fit.