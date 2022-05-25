Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 17:03

Warm sunshine predicted for the weekend in Cork

The good weather is just beyond a drizzly Thursday, which is forecast to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle.
Warm sunshine predicted for the weekend in Cork

The good weather is just beyond a drizzly Thursday, which is forecast to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Roisin Burke

Sunshine is on the horizon, according to Met Éireann, who have predicted almost 20 degree heat along with sunshine for the weekend.

The good weather is just beyond a drizzly Thursday, which is forecast to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

However, Friday is to improve, with temperatures reaching 19 degrees in some parts and light to moderate northwest breezes.

Saturday will be largely dry with sunny spells. It looks set to be a warm day with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees generally, holding a little cooler near northern coasts in light northerly or variable breezes.

Sunday will continue the trend, staying mainly dry with long spells of sunshine and highs of 12 to 16 degrees.

Although a few days off Met Éireann say current indications suggest Monday and Tuesday next will bring sunny spells with a just few showers and highest temperatures around 12 to 16 degrees.

Read More

Lakewood’s early goals seal U15 CWSSL Plate Win

More in this section

Kayaker rescued near Kinsale following multi-agency operation Kayaker rescued near Kinsale following multi-agency operation
Garda investigation in West Cork after body found in lake Garda investigation in West Cork after body found in lake
Drone operator has certificate revoked following 'unauthorised flight' over Ed Sheeran concert Drone operator has certificate revoked following 'unauthorised flight' over Ed Sheeran concert
Pictures: Cork soccer star returns to visit his old primary school

Pictures: Cork soccer star returns to visit his old primary school

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more