Warm sunshine predicted for the weekend in Cork

Sunshine is on the horizon, according to Met Éireann, who have predicted almost 20 degree heat along with sunshine for the weekend.

The good weather is just beyond a drizzly Thursday, which is forecast to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

However, Friday is to improve, with temperatures reaching 19 degrees in some parts and light to moderate northwest breezes.

Saturday will be largely dry with sunny spells. It looks set to be a warm day with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees generally, holding a little cooler near northern coasts in light northerly or variable breezes.

Sunday will continue the trend, staying mainly dry with long spells of sunshine and highs of 12 to 16 degrees.

Although a few days off Met Éireann say current indications suggest Monday and Tuesday next will bring sunny spells with a just few showers and highest temperatures around 12 to 16 degrees.