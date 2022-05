An investigation is underway in West Cork after a body was found on Tuesday in a lake.

The body was found Tuesday evening near Dunmanway in West Cork.

The deceased is thought to have been a man in his 30s.

A garda spokesperson said Gardai are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

“His body was taken from the water and he was pronounced dead.”

The body was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a postmortem examination.

"His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation."