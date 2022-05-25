Man produced knife after row over cursing in front of children at Cork home

A DRUNKEN man who was reprimanded for using bad language in front of children at a house in Youghal on a Saturday night later waved a knife around, a court has heard.

Detective Garda Kieran Crowley described the incident which occurred at a house at Seafield in Youghal at 8pm on the night of August 21, 2021. Christopher Kuhn of Dun Na Mara, Youghal, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

“There was an argument between the victim and the accused,” said Det Garda Crowley.

“The accused was asked not to use language in front of children who were present.

“Afterwards, pizzas were delivered. Mr Kuhn picked up a 7in kitchen knife. He began shouting threats at the victim and threatened to stab him. He was swinging the knife. The victim and another male grabbed his hands in an attempt to restrain him.

“The victim had to grab the knife and it cut him across the palm. He made a full recovery.”

Kuhn was arrested before the assault complaint was even made to gardaí. He was arrested in Youghal that evening when he was found to be highly intoxicated.

“He was interviewed, and he made certain admissions,” said Det Garda Crowley. “He recalled pointing the knife. He could not recall cutting someone.”

Judge Helen Boyle was told by defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan that the 30-year-old defendant had lived for a time in the Shanagarry area, being originally from Germany.

Mr O’Sullivan asked for time to give the defendant an opportunity to get himself assessed for Arbour House.

Judge Boyle agreed and put sentencing back until June 29.