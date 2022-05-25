Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 11:39

12-month probation for man caught with drugs in  Cork city

The defendant had 62 previous convictions including eight for having drugs for his own use and three for obstructing drugs searches in the past.
Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said that leniency was sought on the basis of the early guilty plea and the fact that he had served six months in prison for other offences since this offence occurred.

Liam Heylin

A 31-YEAR-OLD man who was caught with drugs for the ninth time dropped the packet of heroin on the ground as he was approached by a garda.

Cian Hayes of 19 Bridgetown Close, Castlemartyr, Co Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to having the drug for his own use.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the offence was detected on August 11, 2020, at Proby’s Quay, Cork, by Garda Peter Kelleher, who approached him to carry out a drugs search.

Hayes dropped an item from his right hand. This small package was retrieved and found to contain €25 worth of heroin. He said at the scene that it was heroin for his own use, and followed this up with the guilty plea at Cork District Court.

Sgt Lyons said the defendant had 62 previous convictions including eight for having drugs for his own use and three for obstructing drugs searches in the past.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said that leniency was sought on the basis of the early guilty plea and the fact that he had served six months in prison for other offences since this offence occurred.

Mr Cuddigan said that the accused had addressed his addiction difficulties and gone on to a methadone programme.

Judge Joanne Carroll said she would put the accused on a 12-month probation bond, “which will obviously assist him”.

