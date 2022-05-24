Man caused criminal damage to ex partner's home, Cork court hears

A MAN carrying a long stick went to the home of his ex-partner days after their relationship ended and caused criminal damage to her home because he believed she was with another man.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan, who investigated the case, said the defendant, Demetrious Downey of Mangerton Close, The Glen, Cork, had been in phone contact with his ex-partner after the relationship ended.

In one call he thought he heard a man’s voice and decided to call up to the house and cause the damage.

Judge Helen Boyle said that whether the young woman was with a man or not she was perfectly entitled to be.

Downey arrived at her home at Lotabeg Terrace in Mayfield shortly before midnight on February 20 last year.

He caused criminal damage to her front door and to a window and he was intoxicated and shouting at the time.

Gardaí were called to the scene and the 43-year-old man resisted arrest.

No one was injured, Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan explained during his outline of the background to the incident at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Brendan Kelly said the accused was very apologetic for his behaviour on the night.

He explained that it was totally out of character for him.

He added that the accused had never been in trouble before or since this incident.

He brought €2,000 to court to compensate for the damage he caused.

Mr Kelly also said the accused had not taken a drink since February last year.

Judge Boyle said that in all the circumstances the appropriate sentence was 18 months suspended.

The judge said that the relationship between the parties had been over for a number of days at the time of this incident of criminal damage.

The judge noted that at the height of the incident when Downey was causing the damage to her home, his ex-partner had barricaded herself into a room and contacted gardaí, who arrived quickly at the scene.