Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

Second booster shots are available in two Cork locations this week for people aged 65 years and over.

Eligible individuals are reminded to get a second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is reminding all those aged 65 years and over that they can still avail of their second Covid-19 booster vaccine which can be booked online on the HSE website.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We are encouraging everyone who has already had their first booster to get their second booster dose when they become eligible. This second booster will give you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19.”

There are appointment slots available and a number of walk-in clinics at the North Main Street Vaccination Centre and at the Bantry Vaccination Centre.

The Bantry Vaccination Centre (P75TE27) has availability on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28.

On Friday, May 27, both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 9am and 1pm and on Saturday, May 28, there is availability between 12pm and 4pm.

Appointments can be booked on the HSE website.

In the city, the North Main Street Vaccination Centre (T12 A6WX) has walk-in space and appointments on Friday, May 27 and Sunday, May 29.

On Friday, May 27, both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 9.10am and 3.20pm and on Sunday, May 29 there is availability between 9.10am and 4.20pm.

The public can also continue to book appointments for other Covid-19 vaccinations for people aged five and over on the HSE website.

HSE Live is available to support with bookings, if required, by free phoning 1800 700 700.

The HSE also state it is important that you do not go to a vaccination centre if you have Covid-19; if you have symptoms of Covid-19 or if you have been told to self-isolate. It is also important to check your eligibility online on HSE.ie before you book your appointment.