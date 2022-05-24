'We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years': Apple plans for major expansion of northside campus 

Apple has today filed an application for a significant expansion of its Cork campus, with plans for a new state-of-the-art building which will accommodate 1,300 employees.

Apple Operations Europe Limited has applied to Cork City Council for planning permission for a new four-storey building on their Hollyhill campus, to “accelerate investment in Cork”, and add to current office space in Hollyhill and the city centre.

It is too early to definitively say how many new jobs will be created by the build, but it has been confirmed that the new campus building will host a mix of existing and new employees.

The project is of a larger magnitude than a recently completed Engineering and Test facility, which involved more than 300 workers in its development.

Pending planning approval, it is hoped that construction can begin by the end of this year, with the new campus facility open by 2025.

Plans for the new building

The proposed new campus building will be built within the existing carpark, and connected to existing office buildings via a glass corridor at first floor level.

Apart from office space, the development also includes a Commute Hub with bike and e-scooter storage and e-charging points, to make it easier and more attractive for employees to walk, cycle or take other sustainable forms of transport to campus.

A new car park is proposed on land north of the David McCarthy Road to replace car parking spaces lost through construction of the new campus building, which will be linked to the main campus via a pedestrian underpass under the David McCarthy Road.

The new Cork expansion will run on 100 percent renewable energy, with solar panels built onto all new structures.

Apple in Cork since 1980

Apple first established operations in Cork in 1980, and with 6,000 employees today, is now the largest private employer in the county.

Apple has already invested €250m into expansions of its Cork campus, and Cathy Kearney, Apple’s Vice President of European operations, said Apple is “thrilled” to be expanding its campus further.

“We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years, and are thrilled to accelerate our investments here as we grow our team and expand our campus.”

“We are proud to be part of the community here, and with this new project, we will continue to create new jobs, support local organisations, and drive innovation on behalf of our customers,” she added.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said that Apple’s Cork site has made a substantial beneficial contribution to the company’s global success.

“The impact of a company with this longevity in terms of reinvestment over four decades, job creation, innovation and acquired expertise is huge. It extends way beyond its own campus to the hundreds of companies and merchants of all sizes, right across Ireland, who derive benefit from their presence here,” he said.

Taoiseach welcomes announcement

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the announcement is evidence of Apple’s “strong commitment to Cork”.

“Apple was a trailblazer in technology at the time they established operations in Cork and their presence here gave, and continues to give, confidence to many more global tech companies to locate in Ireland.

"It is most encouraging to see them continue to invest in their Cork site,” he said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar added that he was delighted to see Apple further embed its operations in Ireland.

“The benefit of their [Apple’s] presence, not only to Cork but to the surrounding counties and the whole of Ireland, in terms of job creation and contribution to regional and national economies has been enormous,” he said.