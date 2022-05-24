Otter inspired short story competition seeking submissions

Cork Nature Network is getting creative and putting together a short story competition, in honour of otters.

Posting on social media, CNN said: “These adorable cuddly creatures are a valuable member of the Irish ecosystem. This year, we are honoring this special creature with a short story contest in celebration of World Otter Day.

“If you fancy yourself to be a wordsmith, then here is your chance. Submit a short story that is original, suitable for young audience and features Otters as the main subject. The best stories shortlisted by our team has a chance to be published in our channels.”

The competition is open to all and the top five entries will also get published as a collection of short stories in eBook format. The proceeds from this eBook will go towards the Cork Nature Networks conservation efforts.

CNN outlined a few key rules for entries.

Entries must be original and free of plagiarism

Word count cannot exceed 2500 words

Stories must be suitable for young readers

Entries must be submitted before May 25 to promotions@corknaturenetwork.ie

Entries must be in word format and should contain the author contact details, preferred pen name if any and a short profile about the author.

Submitting an entry, provides Cork Nature network with permission to publish the story in their social platforms and digital/print publications without any financial commitments and any revenue generated from the publication of the stories will go towards the Cork Nature Networks environment conservation initiatives.