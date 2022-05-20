Appeal for information on man missing from Cork

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Christopher Dunne who is missing from his home in the Ballinaspittle area of Co Cork since yesterday.

Christopher is described as being 5’ 11” in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a dark top, blue jeans and blue slip on runners/shoes.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Christopher Dunne who is missing from his home in the Ballinaspittle area of Co. Cork since Thursday, 19th May 2022.

Christopher was last seen in the Old Head area of Garrettstown.

Gardaí and Christopher’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.