Appeal for information on man missing from Cork

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Christopher Dunne who is missing from his home in the Ballinaspittle area of Co Cork since yesterday.
Christopher is described as being 5’ 11” in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be wearing a dark top, blue jeans and blue slip on runners/shoes.
Christopher was last seen in the Old Head area of Garrettstown.
Gardaí and Christopher’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.