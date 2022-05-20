Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 09:40

Appeal for information on man missing from Cork

Christopher was last seen in the Old Head area of Garrettstown.
Appeal for information on man missing from Cork

Missing person Christopher Dunne

Echo reporter

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Christopher Dunne who is missing from his home in the Ballinaspittle area of Co Cork since yesterday.

Christopher is described as being 5’ 11” in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. 

He is believed to be wearing a dark top, blue jeans and blue slip on runners/shoes.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Christopher Dunne who is missing from his home in the Ballinaspittle area of Co. Cork since Thursday, 19th May 2022.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Christopher Dunne who is missing from his home in the Ballinaspittle area of Co. Cork since Thursday, 19th May 2022.

Christopher was last seen in the Old Head area of Garrettstown.

Gardaí and Christopher’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Westlife announce support acts for Cork shows Westlife announce support acts for Cork shows
Garda Man dies after being hit by lorry on M8
Domestic violance Cork has highest number of domestic violence victims accessing rent support in Ireland
cork garda
<p>Dancers, artists and film makers are putting on a special exhibition and performance in the Crawford College of Art and Design on Grand Parade on Saturday, to highlight the essential rights of trees in Cork. </p>

Exhibition and performance to highlight rights of trees in Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more