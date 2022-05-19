One man remains in custody in connection with alleged match-fixing in League of Ireland; Nine released without charge

One man remains in garda custody this morning after ten were arrested yesterday as part of the 'Operation Brookweed' day of action in relation to alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

Gardaí issued an update this morning to say four further men were released without charge and that a file would be prepared for the DPP.

Last night, the other five men were released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Day of action

Yesterday, the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out a day of action in relation to alleged match-fixing in the League of Ireland.

As part of the planned operation in the Southern Region and Dublin Metropolitan Regions, ten males (aged in their early 20's to 60’s) were arrested and a number of residential properties were searched. The operation was supported by resources attached to the Limerick and Cork City Divisions.

The men were arrested on suspicion of the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud contrary to Common Law and were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at various stations in the Southern Region and Dublin Metropolitan Region.

This operation stems from an investigation carried out by detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit in 2019 following reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Appeal for information

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone who has any information in relation to match-fixing or sports corruption to contact them.

They can make a report in confidence to the Anti- Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line – 1800 40 60 80 or to their local Garda Station.