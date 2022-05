EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that occurred a few miles outside of Skibbereen town this afternoon.

The incident is believed to have occurred just before 2pm on the Lake Cross to Tragumna Road.

Members of the ambulance service and the fire brigade are currently at the scene. The road is currently closed.

Gardaí are also at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.