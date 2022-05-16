Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 14:45

Taoiseach and Tánaiste to speak at centenary commemoration of Collins death

The Michael Collins Commemoration Committee has invited both to speak at a commemoration event at Béal na Blá, the site of Collins’ death, on Sunday, August 21.
Taoiseach and Tánaiste to speak at centenary commemoration of Collins death

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking in Cork last weekend. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Ellen O'Regan

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will both speak at the centenary commemoration of the death of Michael Collins later this summer.

The Michael Collins Commemoration Committee has invited both to speak at a commemoration event at Béal na Blá, the site of Collins’ death, on Sunday, August 21.

Chairperson Garret Kelleher said that the committee is delighted and honoured to welcome them, as well as members of the extended Collins family and many visitors to Béal na Blá in August, “for what we hope will be a commemoration that befits the occasion and pays due honour to one of Ireland’s greatest leaders”.

The 100 year anniversary is expected to draw a record crowd, and the Committee is working closely with Cork County Council, Gardaí, and the Departments of Defence, and Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, on this year’s centenary commemoration.

Taoiseach Mícheál Martin commended the dedicated work of the Committee in organising the annual commemoration down through the years. He said that 2022 is a particularly important and sensitive year for commemorations, as it marks 100 years since the onset of the Civil War.

“Throughout our country, we have hundreds of places where the decisive moments and personalities of our revolution are marked. One such place is Béal na Blá which has a resonance that will last for centuries capturing as it does the tragedy of a lost leader, the lost hopes and dreams of an individual who achieved so much in his short lifetime,” he said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that it will be a “profound honour” to speak at the commemoration. “Michael Collins was instrumental in shaping our State. To me, he is first among equals among its founders. He strove, always, to do what was best for the future of our nation and took enormous risks for peace… It will be a profound honour to speak at the Michael Collins Commemoration in August and reflect on his legacy 100 years after his death,” he said.

Read More

Pictures: Exhibition honours Cork’s motor sport achievements

More in this section

Ofsted inspection report Number of Ukrainian students enrolled in Cork schools revealed
Average house prices in Cork surpass €300,000  Average house prices in Cork surpass €300,000 
National Famine Commemoration Taoiseach restates solidarity with Ukraine at national famine commemoration 
cork historymicheal martin
<p>Two year old Santina Cawley who died at Elderwood Apartments. Pic from Provision.</p>

Jury in Santina Cawley murder trial resume deliberations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis
The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more