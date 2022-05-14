All Cork Garda divisions face a rise in crime

THE number of property crimes have increased in all three Cork Garda divisions for the opening four months of this year.

Crime figures released by Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan at this week’s County Joint Policing Committee (JPC), showed that property crimes increased in the city and across north and west Cork.

In the city, property crime offences increased substantially for the first four months of this year when compared to the figures for the same period last year. They have increased from 673 offences for the first four months of last year to 1,115 after the same timeframe this year.

In Cork North, property crime offences increased substantially for the first four months of this year when compared to the figures for last year. They have increased from 176 offences for the first four months of last year to 304 after the same period this year.

Property crime offences also showed an increase in Cork West. They have increased from 109 offences for the first four months of 2021 to 146 after the same timeframe this year.

Theft

Theft from shops also increased significantly across all the three Cork Garda divisions.

In the city, theft from shops increased from 266 cases in January to April 2021, to 387 this year.

In Cork North, there were 121 thefts from shops offences after the first four months of this year, in contrast to last year’s figure of 58 after the same period.

In Cork West, the number of thefts from shops increased from 22 after the first four months of last year to 41 this year during the same timeframe.

Public order

Public order offences and drunkenness offences also increased across the three Cork Garda divisions in the first four months of this year.

In the city, public order offences increased from 294 to 377 and drunkenness offences increased from 231 to 337.

In North Cork, public order offences increased from 79 to 123 and drunkenness offences went from 95 to 103.

In Cork West, there was an increase in public order offences from 36 to 57, drunkenness offences also increased from 26 to 35.

Criminal damage

Offences for criminal damage (not arson) increased in two Cork Garda divisions.

In the city, the number of offences for criminal damage (not arson) increased from 294 to 389 after the first four months of this year.

In Cork North, there was an increase in criminal damage (not arson) offences from 100 to 116 compared to the first four months of last year.

In Cork West, the numbers declined for criminal damage offences from 68 to 59.