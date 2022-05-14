Pictures: Awards night celebrates the best in Cork learning culture

A celebration event to recognise the winners of the Cork Celebrates Lifelong Learning Awards in 2021 and to launch the Awards for 2022 was hosted on Tuesday in Millennium Hall, Cork City Hall by Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr. John Sheehan.
The Cork Celebrates Lifelong Learning Awards recognise the valuable contribution that local organisations and individuals make to creating a culture of learning in Cork, a UNESCO awarded Learning City since 2015.
For the inaugural Awards in 2021, 104 nominations were received across 10 categories. The panel judges commented on the strength and variety of activity in the city and organisers are hoping to build on that number for 2022.
A special feature on the night was the presentation of the inaugural ‘Inspirational Lifelong Learner’ Award to Tina Neylon, former Lifelong Learning Festival Co-ordinator.
Awards Committee Chair Willie McAuliffe said: "Tina has inspired countless people through her work with the Lifelong Learning Festival, and through her personal commitment and passion for power of learning."
Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr. John Sheehan said the awards 'reflect our shared understanding in Cork of the power and importance of learning for all'.
"I encourage everyone to take the opportunity this year to nominate people, to recognise the great work they are doing to support learning opportunities in so many ways," he said.
With over 100 awardees in attendance at the awards launch alongside judges, board members, and partner organisations, Deputy Lord Mayor John Sheehan welcomed winners of the 2021 awards and announced the opening of nominations for the 2022 series. Nominations are open to groups organisations and individuals in Cork city.
Nominations for the 2022 Cork Celebrates Lifelong Learning Awards are now live and the online application form can be accessed through the website corklearningcity.ie or via social media channels. Nominations will close at 5pm on Monday June 20 and the 2022 awards winners will be announced in September 2022.
Organisers describe the awards as 'a great opportunity for the people of Cork to nominate individuals and projects that have inspired us by their innovation, endeavour and inclusion through their Lifelong Learning actions over the past 12 months'.
"These awards are a celebration of how lifelong learning enables people to change their lives and how learning has become a way to improvement in life, work and community," they added.