Man hospitalised following shooting at Cork city house

Gardaí at Gurranbraher are appealing for information following a shooting incident at a house in the Churchfield area of Cork in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly before 4am, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following reports of a shooting at a house on Churchfield Avenue.

A man in his 20s was found at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken by Ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene is preserved for a technical and forensic examination. No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Gurranabrahrer Garda Station 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.