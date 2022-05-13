Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 09:40

Cork college flag flown at Everest base camp 

"This latest achievement will inspire many more to pursue their dreams.”
Fulfilling a lifetime dream, operations manager of MTU’s Rubicon Centre George Bulman and his son Ciarán travelled to Mount Everest Base Camp last month.

Breda Graham

Two Munster Technological University (MTU) alumni have scaled new heights at Everest Base Camp.

Having had their plans cancelled due to Covid-19, they finally flew out from Ireland as part of a group of 16 on March 30.

Speaking about the excursion, Mr Bulman said: “We started trekking from Lukla Airport and each day we walked for approximately six to eight hours, gradually climbing higher each day. We had to take a daily dose of Diamox to help with altitude sickness. 

In all, we walked for 13 days to get up and down and the highest point we reached was at 5,600m. Our longest walking day was 11.5 hours”.

Speaking about the climb to the Kala Patthar Peak (5,600m) using headlights, he said: “It was so cold that morning, our water bottles froze, but when we reached the summit and saw the sun rising over Mount Everest, it was spectacular. The size, scale, and beauty of the mountains could not be captured by a camera, one would have to see it to appreciate it.”

Mr Bulman said that all in all it was “a really wonderful experience” and that being at the foot of the tallest mountain in the world was “unbelievable”.

Michael Loftus, vice president for external affairs at MTU congratulated them on their achievement and commended them for flying the MTU flag at base camp. “Congratulations to George and Ciarán for completing such a challenging adventure together. 

"We are delighted that, as MTU alumni, they brought our flag on this journey and unfurled it at the Everest Base Camp. 

"In their day-to-day roles, they have inspired and supported many colleagues and collaborators. This latest achievement will inspire many more to pursue their dreams.”

