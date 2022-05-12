Missing teen sparks information appeal in Cork

Gardaí are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Cork.

Danni Garrett, 5.8 in height, slim build with blonde hair and green eyes, was last seen in Ballincollig on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The young teenager was wearing a pink top, red jacket and denim jeans, when she was last seen.

Gardai believe Danni may have travelled to Limerick.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.