Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 15:31

Missing teen sparks information appeal in Cork

She was last seen on Wednesday. 
Missing teen sparks information appeal in Cork

The young teenager was wearing a pink top, red jacket and denim jeans, when she was last seen.

Gardaí are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from her home in Cork.

Danni Garrett, 5.8 in height, slim build with blonde hair and green eyes, was last seen in Ballincollig on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The young teenager was wearing a pink top, red jacket and denim jeans, when she was last seen.

Gardai believe Danni may have travelled to Limerick.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

RTÉ 'DIY SOS' show kicks off Cork project 

More in this section

Santina Cawley murder trial: Defence and prosecution refer to hole in the middle of the case  Santina Cawley murder trial: Defence and prosecution refer to hole in the middle of the case 
Marina Market to host inaugural youth festival Marina Market to host inaugural youth festival
Cork City Fire Service attend three separate crashes; woman taken to hospital Cork City Fire Service attend three separate crashes; woman taken to hospital
cork garda
<p> The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau have been liaising with the FBI in recent months for the purpose of targeting the activities of cybercriminals.</p>

'Significant' arrests in Cork following international cybercrime investigation 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more