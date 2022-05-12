Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 13:46

Santina Cawley murder trial: Defence and prosecution refer to hole in the middle of the case 

"Her position is that she did not murder Santina. That has been her position." 
Santina Cawley murder trial: Defence and prosecution refer to hole in the middle of the case 

38-year-old Karen Harrington of Lakelands Crescent, Mahon, Cork, denies the murder of Santina Cawley at Elderwood Park, Boreenamanna Road, on July 5, 2019.

Liam Heylin

The Santina Cawley murder trial prosecution said Karen Harrington had given a lot of peripheral details but left a massive hole in the middle.

The prosecution and defence both referred to a doughnut with a hole in the middle but the defence said it was still up to the prosecution to prove the case and that they had not done so.

Prosecution senior counsel Seán Gillane said of Karen Harrington’s position in the face of the evidence, “There is this doughnut-shaped account consisting of extensive peripheral details with a massive hole in the middle. 

"She seems unable to utter a single syllable in terms of what happened to Santina Cawley.

“It is incredible that this is so given that she says she settled, her, took off her clothes (because she was hot) and lay down beside her. She says she did not notice any of the injuries. She has not noticed the child is injured from head to toe.

“Michael Cawley trusted her (the accused). He had no reason to believe harm would come to that child.

“When you stand back from the case and look at the evidence, there is only one conclusion – Karen Harrington is guilty of the murder of Santina Cawley.” 

Defence comments 

Brendan Grehan defence senior counsel said, “The evidence is presented as a deluge you cannot resist. 

"Her position is that she did not murder Santina. That has been her position. The fact that she cannot explain what happened is not enough. 

"She cannot explain – she has not made an attempt to explain it.

“What she does say is she did not do this because she could not do this. I say her character does matter, that she is a woman in her 30s with no history of violence.

“The fact that she cannot explain it – or that there is a doughnut in the case – the prosecution still have to prove the case. Three years down the line she is absolutely insisting she did not harm Santina Cawley. She did not harm any child or anyone.” 

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath is addressing the jury on legal aspects of the case and evidence for them to consider.

38-year-old Karen Harrington of Lakelands Crescent, Mahon, Cork, denies the murder of Santina Cawley at Elderwood Park, Boreenamanna Road, on July 5, 2019.

More in this section

Cork City Fire Service attend three separate crashes; woman taken to hospital Cork City Fire Service attend three separate crashes; woman taken to hospital
RTÉ 'DIY SOS' show kicks off Cork project  RTÉ 'DIY SOS' show kicks off Cork project 
'Patrick Street could do with a boost': Welcome for news Roches Stores building could soon be on sale  'Patrick Street could do with a boost': Welcome for news Roches Stores building could soon be on sale 
cork courtcork garda
<p>The festival will provide a platform for young people to showcase music performances, art and drama, sport and other activities and it is open to the public. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

Marina Market to host inaugural youth festival

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone The home of Irish sport opens its world-class facilities to everyone
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more