Public feedback welcomed on tackling Bantry flooding

THE public is being invited to have its say on plans to tackle flooding in Bantry. A public participation day on the Bantry Flood Relief Scheme (BFRS) will be held in Áras Beanntraí, Wolfe Tone Square, Bantry on Wednesday, May 18.

Bantry has been severely and repeatedly impacted by major flood events. Earlier this year, Cork County Council working with the Office of Public Works (OPW) appointed JB Barry and Partners Ltd and JBA Consulting Engineers and Scientists Ltd, as consultant for the BFRS.

“It is important that our response to flooding is robustly designed and incorporates the views of the community,” said minister of state with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan. “I, therefore, encourage all stakeholders and members of the public to actively input into the development of the flood relief scheme.”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan welcomed the first public participation day for the scheme.

“The success of the recent flood relief schemes including Bandon and Clonakilty demonstrates the wide-ranging, positive impact these schemes have on communities,” she said.

“Cork County Council warmly welcomes the OPW advancing this scheme which will provide critical infrastructure to provide protection for Bantry against significant flood events.”

CEO of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said the scheme “involves the analysis of several very complex factors, including tidal, fluvial, and pluvial flood mechanisms”.

“Constraints include environmental factors, cultural and heritage elements, and impacts on existing infrastructure,” he said. “This event is an opportunity for interested parties to share their experience of flooding in Bantry, submit comments, and make their views known to the project team. I encourage everyone to participate and have their say.”

Stage 1 of the BFRS involves a detailed study of flooding mechanisms in Bantry and its environs. This stage includes extensive data collection, site investigation, hydraulic, and hydrological assessment, and public consultation to identify a preferred option.

Different potential options will be assessed and the most appropriate solutions to alleviate flooding will be brought to planning stage. There will be two further public participation days as the preferred option emerges prior to submission of a planning application.

Presentations will be given by the project team at 5pm and 7pm.