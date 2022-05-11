Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 20:32

Man to be sentenced for punching woman on bus in Cork city

30-year-old Edmond O’Sullivan appeared by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm.
Bus Eireann alerted gardaí to the incident on the 202 bus while it was going through Blackrock Village on December 14 2020 and Garda Ciara Collins investigated the matter. Pic; Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

Gardaí were notified about a young woman being punched around a Cork city bus shortly before Christmas and the man responsible for the assault will be sentenced on Friday 13th.

30-year-old Edmond O’Sullivan appeared by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to her.

Bus Eireann alerted gardaí to the incident on the 202 bus while it was going through Blackrock Village on December 14 2020 and Garda Ciara Collins investigated the matter.

Garda Collins arrested Edmond O’Sullivan, 28, who had addresses at Shandon Street, Cork, and Mahon, Cork, at that time, and charged him with assault causing harm to the young woman with whom he had been in a relationship.

Garda Collins said, “He struck her during what was a sustained attack on his partner. He struck her with his fists.

“The incident was witnessed by people on the bus in the run-up to Christmas,” Garda Collins said.

The young woman said during his earlier bail application that she did not trust her ex-partner and was in fear of him.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said the defendant and complainant had travelled together on the bus. He said the defendant apologised, was addressing his drug issues and added that if it was of any consolation to gardaí or the injured party he planned to live away from Cork whenever he was released from prison.

It was previously submitted that the young woman said the relationship was not good at that time and that the incident started when the defendant insisted that she give him €50 to buy heroin and started searching her for the money when she said she did not have it.

“He started punching me on the bus. He started kicking me and punching me. He started battering me,” she said.

The victim said she was no longer in a relationship with the defendant and denied calling him while he was in prison.

Edmond O’Sullivan said at a previous hearing, “I know I have a problem with drugs. I know I am an aggressive youngfella. I know I have to change my ways,” adding that he was taking steps to address his problems and change.

