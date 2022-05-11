Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 20:23

Welcome in Cork for €40m fund for special needs summer education

Welcoming the announcement, Cork North-Central TD Pádraig O’Sullivan, who is Fianna Fáil spokesperson on special education, said an enhanced summer programme was a response to the impact of the pandemic, offering important education provision to children who need it.
Welcome in Cork for €40m fund for special needs summer education

THE Department of Education has announced a €40m summer programme for pupils with complex special educational needs and for those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.

Donal O’Keeffe

THE Department of Education has announced a €40m summer programme for pupils with complex special educational needs and for those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.

Following on from last year’s programme, all primary and post-primary schools will be encouraged to provide summer programmes designed to help children with complex needs and children at risk of educational disadvantage.

Up to €40m is to be made available to fund the programme, which is in line with the funding available in 2021. The funding also covers the Inclusion Programme, which offers an opportunity for schools to address the needs of migrant students, including students recently arrived from Ukraine.

Welcoming the announcement, Cork TD Pádraig O’Sullivan, who is Fianna Fáil spokesperson on special education, said an enhanced summer programme was a response to the impact of the pandemic, offering important education provision to children who need it.

“We are all acutely conscious that children and young people have had an extended period of disruption to their education. The disruption has had many adverse consequences for the lives and wellbeing of many children [and] evidence indicates that it particularly impacts children with complex special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.

“I would like to see an enhanced staffing policy this year with the inclusion of teaching undergraduates and special needs assistants. The key to a successful programme is adequate staffing levels.”

Mr O’Sullivan added that he would encourage school communities, where possible, to take full advantage of this programme.

Read More

Cork youth magic up a mural for mental health

More in this section

Santina Cawley murder trial: Accused gives evidence during cross-examination Santina Cawley murder trial: Accused gives evidence during cross-examination
Man to be sentenced for punching woman on bus in Cork city Man to be sentenced for punching woman on bus in Cork city
Cork youth magic up a mural for mental health Cork youth magic up a mural for mental health
cork education
Revenue seize €11k worth of alcohol in Cork and €90k worth of drugs in Dublin

Revenue seize €11k worth of alcohol in Cork and €90k worth of drugs in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more