Revenue seize €11k worth of alcohol in Cork and €90k worth of drugs in Dublin

€11,000 worth of alcohol was found being smuggled through Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal, Cork over the weekend.

Last Saturday, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized approximately 600 litres of beer, 670 litres of wine and 16 litres of spirits at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal, Cork.

The smuggled alcohol had an estimated retail value of more than €11,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €5,800. It was discovered following the search of a Romanian registered van that had disembarked a ferry from Roscoff, France.

Separately yesterday, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin, seized 4.5 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €90,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Waffle, concealed within a parcel declared as ‘books’. The parcel had arrived from South Africa and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.