Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 19:02

Revenue seize €11k worth of alcohol in Cork and €90k worth of drugs in Dublin

The alcohol was discovered following the search of a Romanian registered van that had disembarked a ferry from Roscoff, France.
Revenue seize €11k worth of alcohol in Cork and €90k worth of drugs in Dublin

File image of suspected counterfeit vodka seized by Revenue Officers previously. Pic: Revenue Commissioners

Echo reporter

€11,000 worth of alcohol was found being smuggled through Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal, Cork over the weekend.

Last Saturday, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers seized approximately 600 litres of beer, 670 litres of wine and 16 litres of spirits at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal, Cork.

The smuggled alcohol had an estimated retail value of more than €11,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €5,800. It was discovered following the search of a Romanian registered van that had disembarked a ferry from Roscoff, France.

Separately yesterday, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin, seized 4.5 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €90,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Waffle, concealed within a parcel declared as ‘books’. The parcel had arrived from South Africa and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Read More

284 arrests made for driving while intoxicated in Cork so far this year

More in this section

Cork youth magic up a mural for mental health Cork youth magic up a mural for mental health
'I did not murder Santina Cawley': Accused testifies in Cork murder trial  'I did not murder Santina Cawley': Accused testifies in Cork murder trial 
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Solicitor's consent to €6.9m judgment advances case over purchase of former Nemo Rangers land
cork crimerevenue
<p> 38-year-old Karen Harrington of Lakelands Crescent, Mahon, Cork who denies the murder of Santina Cawley pictured at the Central Criminal court, Cork. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Cork Courts Limited</p>

Santina Cawley murder trial: Accused gives evidence during cross-examination

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more