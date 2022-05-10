Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 18:36

Participants needed for UCC coffee study

The researchers are looking for coffee lovers and haters to take part.
Roisin Burke

Caffeine connoisseurs and coffee abstainers are needed for a new UCC study focusing on gut health, stress and cognition.

The study, taking place at APC Microbiome Ireland, UCC,  is investigating the role of coffee in gut health, stress and cognition.

The requirements are individuals aged between 30 –50 who either drink coffee regularly or who don’t.

Coffee drinkers will be asked to consume a coffee product for three weeks and come in for four visits to APC Microbiome Ireland, UCC.

While those who don’t drink coffee will need to visit the centre on two occasions.

All expenses are to be covered.

If you are interested in participating in this study, you can email Caroline O’Leary at carolineoleary@ucc.ie Dr. Serena Boscaini at serena.boscaini@ucc.ie.

