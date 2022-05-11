Man jailed for breaching protection order by shouting in letterbox of ex-partner's house

A young woman was put in fear by her ex-partner who shouted in the letterbox of her home on three separate occasions and put his fingers through it on one of those times telling her that he could see her in the house.

The accused man has just been jailed for six months for the crimes.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the cases at a private sitting of Cork District Court for crimes under the Domestic Violence Act.

Gardaí were called to the house on three occasions on April 10, 11 and 20, when it was alleged by the young woman that her ex-partner had turned up outside the house putting her in fear in breach of a Protection Order.

He pleaded guilty to the three breaches.

On the first occasion, the complainant alleged that the defendant shouted through her letterbox and he also banged on the front door. She said that his behaviour put her in fear.

The following day her ex-partner returned to the house and banged on the door and again shouted through the letterbox. Then he slumped against the front door and was arrested and charged when gardaí arrived.

On the third occasion on April 20, there was a knock at the complainant’s door after 9pm. Sergeant John Kelleher said, “She realised it was her ex-partner. He talked to her, asking for a drink and a fag. She asked him to go away from the door. He would not go and he tried to knock at the window. He put his fingers in the letterbox. He was looking through it, saying, ‘I see you’.”

The same man, who cannot be identified as it was an in camera case, had three previous convictions for breaches of domestic orders.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the issues during the incidents were verbal.

Judge Alec Gabbett said, “There is a woman in fear – that is the difficulty I have. She wants to live her life without looking over her shoulder.”

The judge said he understood the 27-year-old man had a heroin addiction at the time.