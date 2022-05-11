Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 07:00

Man jailed for breaching protection order by shouting in letterbox of ex-partner's house

Gardaí were called to the house on three occasions on April 10, 11 and 20, when it was alleged by the young woman that her ex-partner had turned up outside the house putting her in fear in breach of a Protection Order.
Man jailed for breaching protection order by shouting in letterbox of ex-partner's house

The same man, who cannot be identified as it was an in camera case, had three previous convictions for breaches of domestic orders.

Liam Heylin

A young woman was put in fear by her ex-partner who shouted in the letterbox of her home on three separate occasions and put his fingers through it on one of those times telling her that he could see her in the house.

The accused man has just been jailed for six months for the crimes.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the cases at a private sitting of Cork District Court for crimes under the Domestic Violence Act.

Gardaí were called to the house on three occasions on April 10, 11 and 20, when it was alleged by the young woman that her ex-partner had turned up outside the house putting her in fear in breach of a Protection Order.

He pleaded guilty to the three breaches.

On the first occasion, the complainant alleged that the defendant shouted through her letterbox and he also banged on the front door. She said that his behaviour put her in fear.

The following day her ex-partner returned to the house and banged on the door and again shouted through the letterbox. Then he slumped against the front door and was arrested and charged when gardaí arrived.

On the third occasion on April 20, there was a knock at the complainant’s door after 9pm. Sergeant John Kelleher said, “She realised it was her ex-partner. He talked to her, asking for a drink and a fag. She asked him to go away from the door. He would not go and he tried to knock at the window. He put his fingers in the letterbox. He was looking through it, saying, ‘I see you’.”

The same man, who cannot be identified as it was an in camera case, had three previous convictions for breaches of domestic orders.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the issues during the incidents were verbal.

Judge Alec Gabbett said, “There is a woman in fear – that is the difficulty I have. She wants to live her life without looking over her shoulder.”

The judge said he understood the 27-year-old man had a heroin addiction at the time.

More in this section

Classic bar Popular pub to run Sunday market in their beer garden
Luxury Cork city hotel offers new bicycle service to guests Luxury Cork city hotel offers new bicycle service to guests
Coffee Stock Participants needed for UCC coffee study
cork court
<p>The TripAdvisor list was compiled based on votes from visitors and travellers and published its Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards 2022 this week. The Glasshouse at The Montenotte Hotel.</p>

Four Cork hotels ranked highly in prestigious 'best of the best' list

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more