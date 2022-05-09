'Early diagnosis would have stopped belief that I was stupid': Timmy Long set to lead fundraising walk for educational assessments

AS co-host of the Two Norries podcast, Timmy Long has been talking the talk for a while, and on Saturday the Hollyhill native is going to walk the walk for a cause close to his heart.

Timmy, who struggled in school because of undiagnosed dyslexia, will lead a fundraising walk in Kerry on Saturday and hopes to raise €24,000 to fund educational psychology assessments for children in three northside schools.

“The three schools we’re focusing on are St Mary’s on the Hill primary school, Churchfield Padre Pio primary school, and Terence MacSwiney Community College, and the project is called Walk This Way to a Wider Education,” he told The Echo.

Each school will get 10 assessments and feedback from educational psychologists, and the project is being supported by Georgie Cooney, Cork co-ordinator for the Dyslexia Association of Ireland.

“An early assessment can have a life-changing impact,” said Timmy.

“An early diagnosis for me would have stopped the core beliefs that I had that I was stupid, that I was thick.”

Leaving school at 15, he fell into alcohol and drug addiction, and in prison he completed the equivalent of the Junior Cert at the age of 36.

Upon release, he qualified as a carpenter and joiner and received an honours degree in construction management at Munster Technological University.

At the age of 36, Timmy received a “life-changing” diagnosis of dyslexia, and now he is hoping to help change young lives.

“An early assessment might have got me an education that met my needs and abilities as somebody who is dyslexic, and it might have set me on a different path in life.,” he said.

To publicise the walk, Timmy and his Two Norries co-host James Leonard will record a live podcast at Terence MacSwiney Community College at 7.30pm on Thursday evening, with special guests mountaineer Pat Falvey and GMC Beats aka Garry McCarthy of the Kabin Studio.

On Saturday, Timmy will lead a 16km walk at 9.30am from Torc waterfall to Kenmare, along the old Kenmare road.

To register for the walk, or to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/walk-this-way-to-a-wider-education