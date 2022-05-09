Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 11:21

Cork City Community First Responders teach basic life-saving skills to Ukrainian refugees

Eric Donovan of CCCFR described the demonstration as “a family and friends course” intended to educate people on “stop-gap skills” while waiting for emergency services.
Cork City Community First Responders teach basic life-saving skills to Ukrainian refugees

Maksym Sopilniak, a Ukrainian living in Cork, learning basic CPR from Barry O'Donoghue of Cork City Community First Responders.

Donal O’Keeffe

Cork City Community First Responders teach basic life-saving skills to Ukrainian refugees Volunteers from Cork City Community First Responders (CCCFR) last weekend gave a free “Hands for Life” course offering basic life-saving skills to Ukrainian refugees living in Cork.

The course, which was attended by 20 Ukrainian people who have made Cork their home since the Russian invasion of their country, took place on Saturday afternoon in the Commons Inn Hotel.

Eric Donovan of CCCFR described the demonstration as “a family and friends course” intended to educate people on “stop-gap skills” while waiting for emergency services.

“If a loved one has a cardiac arrest, or if they are choking, this course shows you what you can do for them while you wait for emergency care,” he said, emphasising that the first thing to do in an emergency situation should always be to dial 999 or 112.

Barry O’Donoghue, course co-ordinator, said he believed the course was one everyone would benefit from taking, and he said he would encourage everyone to take it.

Entirely voluntary group 

Mr O’Donoghue added that the group supports the National Ambulance Service, and are an entirely voluntary organisation which depends completely upon support from the public.

“All contributions are very gratefully received, and will definitely save lives,” he said.

Mr Donovan said that CCCFR, which operates within a six-kilometre radius from Cork Opera House, currently has some 43 volunteers, and is always looking for new members.

“I’m involved since 2013, and you couldn’t meet a greater group of friends. 

"We’re always looking for new volunteers, and we would encourage people to visit us on our Facebook page.”

Also doing a demonstration on Saturday afternoon were volunteers from Irish Search Dogs.

To enquire about future “Hands for Life” courses, please contact Barry O’Donoghue of CCFR on 087 24435884.

Read More

Two new Ukrainian hubs set to open in Cork

More in this section

Wet and windy for the week, but fingers crossed for a warmer weekend Wet and windy for the week, but fingers crossed for a warmer weekend
Cork set for return of Live at the Marquee this summer Cork set for return of Live at the Marquee this summer
Emergency Services Stock Emergency services at scene of an incident involving ambulance in Cork city centre
community & volunteeringukraine
Cork's coastal 'Hell Week' artillery fort opens to visitors after two year break

Cork's coastal 'Hell Week' artillery fort opens to visitors after two year break

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more