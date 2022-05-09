Cork City Community First Responders teach basic life-saving skills to Ukrainian refugees Volunteers from Cork City Community First Responders (CCCFR) last weekend gave a free “Hands for Life” course offering basic life-saving skills to Ukrainian refugees living in Cork.

The course, which was attended by 20 Ukrainian people who have made Cork their home since the Russian invasion of their country, took place on Saturday afternoon in the Commons Inn Hotel.

Eric Donovan of CCCFR described the demonstration as “a family and friends course” intended to educate people on “stop-gap skills” while waiting for emergency services.

“If a loved one has a cardiac arrest, or if they are choking, this course shows you what you can do for them while you wait for emergency care,” he said, emphasising that the first thing to do in an emergency situation should always be to dial 999 or 112.

Barry O’Donoghue, course co-ordinator, said he believed the course was one everyone would benefit from taking, and he said he would encourage everyone to take it.

Entirely voluntary group

Mr O’Donoghue added that the group supports the National Ambulance Service, and are an entirely voluntary organisation which depends completely upon support from the public.

“All contributions are very gratefully received, and will definitely save lives,” he said.

Mr Donovan said that CCCFR, which operates within a six-kilometre radius from Cork Opera House, currently has some 43 volunteers, and is always looking for new members.

“I’m involved since 2013, and you couldn’t meet a greater group of friends.

"We’re always looking for new volunteers, and we would encourage people to visit us on our Facebook page.”

Also doing a demonstration on Saturday afternoon were volunteers from Irish Search Dogs.

To enquire about future “Hands for Life” courses, please contact Barry O’Donoghue of CCFR on 087 24435884.