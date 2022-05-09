Play based on popular David Walliams novel being staged in Cork this week 

A theatre company has had a "novel" idea after reimagining a popular children's book for the stage.

Heartbreak Productions is set to present David Walliam's Awful Auntie at the hall at Sáile, Kinsale on Sunday, May, 15 at 4pm.

The story has been described as a thrilling tale - with owls, ghosts, chases, escapes, motorcycle rides, and tiddlywinks. It follows the adventures of Stella as she evades her menacing aunt to save the family home.

This event is being organised by Words By Water, Kinsale’s Literary Festival.

Gráinne McGuinness, one of the organisers, said the production has proved popular in the past.

The plays have previously been staged outdoors but will take place indoors this year to ensure the weather doesn't spoil the fun.

Cast from the Heartbreak production of Gangsta Granny, from the book by David Walliams at the Bowling Green, Kinsale in 2019.

"This is our third time hosting Heartbreak Productions, and previous audiences - young and old - have loved their performances of some of David Walliams' best-known stories," she said.

"We can't wait to see everyone at Sáile for another memorable afternoon."

Ms McGuinness said they are looking forward to returning to in-person events.

Full festival later this year

"Like so many others, the team behind Words By Water, Kinsale’s Literary Festival, have sorely missed in-person events," she said.

"Now that it is once again possible to meet and share communal experiences, we are busy planning a full in-person programme of readings, discussions and other events for this year’s festival, taking place from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2."

Tickets for Sunday's play can be booked at www.wordsbywater.ie