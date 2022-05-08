WATCH: Cobh commemorates sinking of Lusitania in 1915

A commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the sinking of the Lusitania took place in Cobh today.
On May 7, 1915, the Cunard ocean liner Lusitania was sunk by a German torpedo 11 miles (18km) off the Old Head of Kinsale.
The ship had been en route from New York to Liverpool with 1,962 people onboard.
Cobh has an enduring connection to the Lusitania and its tragic story.
Survivors were ferried to Queenstown, as Cobh was then known, and accommodated in local hospitals, lodging houses, and private homes.