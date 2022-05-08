Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 20:08

WATCH: Cobh commemorates sinking of Lusitania in 1915

The events, organised by Cobh Tourism, commenced in the Old Church Cemetery and were followed by more events in the town including a wreath-laying ceremony.
WATCH: Cobh commemorates sinking of Lusitania in 1915

The Commodore Male Voice Choir, Cobh performing at the memorial service at Old Church Cemetery. 

Roisin Burke

A commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the sinking of the Lusitania took place in Cobh today. 

The events, organised by Cobh Tourism, commenced in the Old Church Cemetery and were followed by more events in the town including a wreath-laying ceremony.

Hendrick Verwey, Cobh Tourism lays a wreath at the memorial service at Old Church Cemetery, Cobh. 
Hendrick Verwey, Cobh Tourism lays a wreath at the memorial service at Old Church Cemetery, Cobh. 

On May 7, 1915, the Cunard ocean liner Lusitania was sunk by a German torpedo 11 miles (18km) off the Old Head of Kinsale.

The ship had been en route from New York to Liverpool with 1,962 people onboard.

A flotilla of rescue boats was launched from the nearby Cork coast and, while 761 people were saved, 1,201 passengers sadly lost their lives. The majority of these bodies were never recovered

ONE members and members of The Military Police of Ireland Association attended the memorial service at Old Church Cemetery, Cobh. 
ONE members and members of The Military Police of Ireland Association attended the memorial service at Old Church Cemetery, Cobh. 

Cobh has an enduring connection to the Lusitania and its tragic story.

Cobh Animation team at Cobh Co Cork on Sunday. 
Cobh Animation team at Cobh Co Cork on Sunday. 

Survivors were ferried to Queenstown, as Cobh was then known, and accommodated in local hospitals, lodging houses, and private homes.

Nearly three days after the sinking of the Lusitania, more than 145 of her victims were buried in three mass graves and some smaller plots in the Old Church Cemetery, a mile north of Cobh town, 80 of whom were never identified.

Read More

Pictures: Crowds gather in their droves all over Cork to take part in Darkness Into Light

More in this section

Hand pulling seat belt Dozens of Cork motorists affected by disruptions to services at NDLS centre 
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus ‘Be mindful’: Gardaí and GAA ask public for their cooperation at Páirc Uí Rinn stadium
LATEST: Incident on M8 has now been cleared LATEST: Incident on M8 has now been cleared
east corkcobh
<p>The Owenacurra Centre in Midleton. In a letter to the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health on Friday, Mary Butler said: “I do not propose to engage on this matter any further beyond setting out the facts in my detailed response to the committee on 22 April.”</p>

Disappointment as minister refuses to engage ‘any further’ on closure of Owenacurra centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more