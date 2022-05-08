Court told Cork woman facing charges suffered brain injury in recent years 

A 39-year-old woman stuck up a middle finger to a member of An Garda Síochána and called him a pig during a drunken incident in Cork city.

The incident occurred on Tuesday May 3. Now at Cork District Court she has been convicted and fined for her behaviour.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the circumstances of the public order incident to Judge Alec Gabbett.

Sgt. Davis said Mary Foley was shouting at gardaí at a time when there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from her and she was slurring her speech.

At the height of the disturbance, Mary Foley shouted at the member of An Garda Síochána, “F*** you, pig.”

She also stuck her middle finger up the garda.

Sgt. Davis said the accused had 286 previous convictions, of which 21 were for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused was living in that difficult situation where she was dependent on hostels.

Mr Kelleher said that sometimes she was unsuccessful getting into a hostel and found herself living on the streets.

“She suffered a very serious injury two years ago by Kent railway station and she suffered a brain injury for which she was hospitalised for four months.

“She has an alcohol addiction. She does get support from her family,” Mr Kelleher said.

Judge Gabbett imposed a €100 fine on the accused on the threatening charge and took the charge of being drunk and a source of danger into consideration.