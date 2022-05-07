Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 17:42

Dozens of Cork motorists affected by disruptions to services at NDLS centre 

A spokesperson for the Road Safety Authority (RSA), which operates the NDLS, apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Dozens of Cork motorists affected by disruptions to services at NDLS centre 

Dozens of motorists in Cork were reported to have been affected by appointment cancellations to renew their licences this morning.

Amy Nolan

Dozens of motorists in Cork were reported to have been affected by appointment cancellations to renew their licences this morning.

The disruptions occurred at centres across the country and were said to have been caused by an issue with the NDLS internal systems.

The Irish Examiner reports that around 60 people who had turned up for appointments at the centre in Cork city this morning were left frustrated when their appointments were cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Road Safety Authority (RSA), which operates the NDLS, told the publication:

“I can confirm that there was an issue with the NDLS this morning and we were unable to process some customer applications.

“However, the issue has been rectified and the system is operating normally.

“Any customers affected will be rescheduled with new appointments.

“We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Read More

‘Be mindful’: Gardaí and GAA ask public for their cooperation at Páirc Uí Rinn stadium

More in this section

LATEST: Incident on M8 has now been cleared LATEST: Incident on M8 has now been cleared
Pictures: Crowds gather in their droves all over Cork to take part in Darkness Into Light Pictures: Crowds gather in their droves all over Cork to take part in Darkness Into Light
Male nurse who hit female colleague in Cork found guilty of professional misconduct Male nurse who hit female colleague in Cork found guilty of professional misconduct
cork peoplecork roads
<p>Gardaí and the GAA have appealed to the public to have due consideration for residents and emergency vehicles if parking in the area around Páirc Uí Rinn stadium today. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

‘Be mindful’: Gardaí and GAA ask public for their cooperation at Páirc Uí Rinn stadium

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian  Sport Ireland Campus: Where everyone can feel Olympian 
New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering New college is set to totally reshape Cork's education offering
Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis Coming to terms with a psoriasis diagnosis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more