Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 13:26

Emergency services at scene of an incident on motorway in Cork

The incident occurred at approximately 12:10pm.
Emergency services are this afternoon at the scene of an incident on the M8 between junction 18 Glanmire and junction 19 Watergrasshill. Picture credit: Cork City Fire Brigade

Amy Nolan

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on the M8 between junction 18 Glanmire and junction 19 Watergrasshill.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that Gardaí are at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 12:10pm.

The spokesperson said no serious injuries were reported and that enquiries are ongoing.

In a tweet, Cork City Fire Brigade advised that crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea St are also at the scene this afternoon and that traffic is down to one lane.

Motorists have been advised to slow down on approach.

