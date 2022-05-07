'A great day': New social housing scheme in Ballincollig launched

FAMILIES living in brand new social housing in Ballincollig were treated to a visit from not only an ice-cream van, but also Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Lord Mayor of Cork City Cllr Colm Kelleher on Friday, to officially launch the new development.

Located in the heart of Ballincollig, Westview social housing scheme is home to 44 families that have already moved into the one, two and three-bedroom units.

The homes have been built to a high standard, all with a minimum A3 rating and centred around a playground and kickabout area for families to enjoy, as well as close to local amenities, infrastructure, and the city centre.

Spokesperson for Respond, the housing agency that delivered the project, Niamh Randall, said that the focus was not only on delivering high quality “lifetime homes” for tenants, but also supporting them in their communities.

“Everybody’s moved in, they’re very happy here, these are their lifetime homes. Our focus is about supporting communities to thrive, and supporting people when they move into their homes,” she said.

Respond offer a range of services and family supports in developments across the country, with their 17th service centre due to open in Cork in a few weeks’ time.

The housing agency currently has close to 1,500 homes under construction across the country, with 630 homes and 15,000 tenants already in Cork.

Launching the development, City Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher said it was “amazing” to see the project come to completion.

“It’s great that social homes of a standard such as this can be delivered in Ballincollig, they were delivered over two phases, and in fairness Cork City Council through the Department of Housing, and Respond as an approved housing body, came together and put their shoulder to the wheel in relation to delivering these units,” he said.

“It’s a great day for Ballincollig, it’s a great day for housing, it’s a great day for Cork City Council, and it’s proof in my opinion that the government’s policy on Housing for All is working in delivering homes,” he added.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said at the launch that Westview will mean a lot to the families that have moved in, but also “give us hope that the pipeline of new projects are now coming on stream at a greater pace”.

“We need this type of delivery, we need to build more houses and we need to build them more quickly… for me the most important thing, and the biggest issue frankly, is housing,” he said.

“We have to make sure that society as a whole understands that housing is a number one priority. We have to get houses built so that people have home to live in, have that security of a home and community, which is what we’re celebrating here this afternoon,” he added.